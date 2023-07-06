A 25-year-old La Crosse man has reached a plea agreement in a 2021 shooting in La Crosse.

Julius Lloyd has agreed to plead no contest to felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He made the plea during a June 29 hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The plea deal dismisses charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and resisting an officer/causing bodily injury.

The deal also includes dismissal of a 2022 case in which he faced felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and receiving a stolen firearm.

Lloyd was facing the attempted homicide charge stemming from a shooting that occurred April 4, 2021. He is accused of firing a bullet from a vehicle that struck a man in the hip.

Lloyd returned to jail April 18, 2022, after he was allegedly found with cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Judge Todd Bjerke scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 31.