Rob Abraham remembers when video cameras were first introduced to La Crosse law enforcement three decades ago. He said it didn't take long for police officers to embrace the technology.

Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

"They quickly realized that the camera was their best partner," said Abraham, who retired from the La Crosse Police Department as deputy chief in 2021.

Bodycams attached to police officers' uniforms and dashcams attached to patrol cars are becoming the norm in area police departments, particularly larger ones that can fit them into their budgets. The cameras are generally supported by law enforcement officers, even as departments face challenges logging and archiving the footage.

The first police cams in La Crosse date to the early 1990s, when cameras were affixed to La Crosse Police Department squad cars. Abraham said there was some early hesitation from officers who had never been recorded by a video camera.

"We saw that kind of worry … 'someone's looking over my shoulder.' There was obviously some pushback on that," Abraham said.

He also recalled technological challenges. The dashcams were introduced before the widespread use of digital recording.

"This was back in the days of VHS tapes," Abraham said. "You were basically running a VHS unit in a vehicle, and there were already electronic issues — tapes getting caught and things of that nature."

Despite the glitches, police soon welcomed the chance to record their encounters with the public.

"It got to the point where officers wouldn't want to take out a squad car if the camera was down," he said. "Those salty veterans who said they didn't want a camera now wouldn't even go out in a vehicle unless that camera was working."

Even as technology improved, the dashcams had their limits. They could only record police activity within camera range of the squad car, and much of the audio and video collected from a fixed location was of marginal quality. Bodycams, which were introduced to La Crosse police in 2018, allow almost every police contact to be recorded.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said the latest bodycam technology has proved to be reliable.

"The body-worn cameras are very durable, and we have had very few issues," Kudron said. "Officers very seldom forget to turn on their cameras as it becomes second nature to them when they are responding to a call for service."

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck agrees. His department began using bodycams in 2021, and he said it's rare when a police officer's contact with the public isn't recorded. He said bodycams in Onalaska are activated by a squad car's emergency lights and that officers normally remember to turn them on if they're away from their squad car.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said his officers have worn bodycams for less than a year.

"We love having (bodycams)," Siegel said. "We've had officers asking for them for a long time."

He said bodycams are attached to an officer's uniform with a magnetic clip and generally stay secure even during a physical encounter with a suspect or while walking through wooded terrain.

Ashbeck said the only "downside" from bodycams is editing and storing the footage. Video is considered an open record under Wisconsin's Open Records Law, and law enforcement agencies are required to keep bodycam footage for at least 120 days. It can be longer if an investigation is ongoing.

Siegel said it's his goal to keep sheriff's office video for two years.

"I know that the statute is 120 days, but I would like to be able to go back farther than that," Siegel said.

The process is complicated by federal privacy laws that require redactions for anything that reveals personal information. For example, video must be redacted if footage reveals information on a person's driver's license.

"We can spend up to three hours on one video," Ashbeck said.

Ashbeck said his department has hired a person who works 23 hours a week solely on video redaction. He said the position could easily be 40 hours.

Police departments also must field open records requests for footage. Ashbeck said his department receives 800 requests per year.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Siegel said it has become customary for citizens to accompany requests for a police report with a request for the corresponding video. Neither Onalaska nor the sheriff's office charge a fee to provide the video unless it's a request for multiple incidents.

Kudron said video isn't the only method to keep police officers accountable. In 2020, the city added a section to its website where citizens can submit complaints, compliments and other feedback to the department.

He said the department also has a fair and impartial policing program that reviews how implicit biases impact policing and how to reduce those biases.

"The La Crosse Police Department takes the concerns of citizens and the sharing of approval very seriously," Kudron said.

Ashbeck said bodycams can go a long way toward addressing citizen concerns about police behavior.

"In my experience, the vast majority of officers are trying to do the right thing," he said. "That doesn't mean there aren't some bad ones out there, but most are trying to do the right thing and know these cameras are going to back them up. They hold police officers accountable, and they hold our citizens accountable."

