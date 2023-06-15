Police are investigating the death of a child in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a North Side residence, where the child was reportedly found. An autopsy was conducted Thursday. Additional details about the death were not available.

Police haven't released the child's name or age.

"At this time, the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we cannot share other details regarding the investigation or names of those involved," said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron.

He said the department will "continue to update the community with information that can be shared."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.