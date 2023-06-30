BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a suspicious death after an unresponsive male was found in a vehicle early Friday morning.

A 911 caller reported finding the male at about 1:54 a.m. in the parking lot of InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 12 in the town of Alma, according to a press release from law enforcement.

The death is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said no additional information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357 or report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-228-3203, ext. 199.