Police are investigating two assaults that occurred early Monday in Tomah.

According to the Tomah Police Department, police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the Super 8 Hotel at 1008 E. McCoy St., where a person had been shot in the arm. The victim was conscious and alert. He was transported to Tomah Health.

Fifteen minutes later, police responded to an apartment complex at 1028 Berry Ave., where a person was bleeding profusely from a head injury. The victim was semiconscious and was taken to Tomah Health before being airlifted to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Police believe the two incidents are related. Police haven't named a suspect or announced an arrest but said the incidents don't represent a danger to the general public.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400.