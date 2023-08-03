The La Crosse Police Department has released the name of the woman whose body was discovered near a walking trail June 29.

The victim was 45-year-old Julia L. Hedum. She was discovered shortly after 9 a.m. by a couple walking their dog on Bud Hendrickson Trail near the intersection of Cunningham and Harvey streets.

Police described the death as “an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.”

Anyone with information about the case or has had contact with Hedum between July 15 and 29 is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7215. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.

Citizen can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.