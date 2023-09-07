A 30-year-old West Allis man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after an Aug. 26 traffic crash led to a drug arrest.

Delandis K. Kemp was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, Kemp was driving a car on Clinton Street and crashed into a telephone pole around 2:45 a.m. The crash caused the pole to topple over and land on the west side of Bainbridge Street. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and the air bags were deployed. Nobody was inside the vehicle when police arrived.

Police looked inside the vehicle and reportedly saw a baggie of white, powdery substance in plain view. A search of the vehicle allegedly recovered 42 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and three grams of methamphetamine. Police estimated the street value of the drugs at $7,500.

Kemp was located by police at the bottom of a steep embankment nearly 45 minutes after the crash. He allegedly told police, “I’m just drunk” and denied being in a car. He told police he was hurt and couldn’t walk. He was placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance. Police attempted to ask Kemp questions, but he was unable to remain conscious.

Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw after Kemp regained consciousness. The complaint says he was uncooperative during the blood draw. He was then medically cleared and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Kemp has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.