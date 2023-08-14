Police arrested a Winona man for drunken driving after officers responded to a hit-and-run call Sunday.

Just before noon, the Winona Police Department received a call about a PT Cruiser driving through an alley in the first block of Carimona Street that allegedly clipped the corner of a garage causing noticeable damage before driving away.

An officer found the red PT Cruiser a few blocks away and reported that Daniel Lee Decker was driving it. And after stopping Decker, police noticed he had an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes.

Police said when the 59-year-old stepped out of the vehicle he was holding a bottle of liquor and a case of beer. Decker admitted to the crash and told police he planned to stop back later.

Decker failed field sobriety tests and admitted to police he consumed four to five beers. He was arrested and brought to jail.

Once at the jail, Decker said he started having back pain and laid on the ground, telling officers it would help.

After saying he needed an ambulance, Decker was taken by ambulance to Winona Health hospital. While there, officers got a search warrant to do a blood test on Decker and he was left in the care of Winona Health.

With the blood test results pending, Decker’s charges may change from fourth degree to third degree DWI.