A preliminary hearing has been set for a 16-year-old La Crosse male who was waived into adult court after he was accused in the June 14 homicide of his young niece.

Kamitri L. Riles faces a single felony charge of first-degree intentional homicide. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle scheduled the preliminary hearing for Aug. 3 after Riles obtained a public defender during a Tuesday calendar call.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Winneshiek Road address in La Crosse, where a child was found unresponsive. The child sustained numerous injuries to her face, hip and stomach.

An autopsy was performed June 15 in Rochester, Minnesota. The pathologist concluded that the child died from blunt force trauma. Riles was arrested June 22.

The child's name and age haven't been released by authorities. A criminal complaint from a separate case at the same address identifies children born in 2015, 2016 and 2018 living at the residence.

Riles is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.