A 42-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after police reportedly found thousands of child pornography images in his possession.

Donovan L. Cadogan was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with four felony counts of possession of child pornography as a persistent repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a cyber tip and traced the distribution of child pornography to a Monitor Street address in La Crosse. The complaint says police recovered a flash drive with four folders containing 1,735 photos, most of which were preteen children engaged in graphic sexual activity.

The complaint says police recovered another flash drive with about 2,000 images of suspected child pornography and images of Cadogan exposing himself.

Police also recovered a cell phone belonging to Cadogan. It allegedly contained a video of a preteen girl with her breasts exposed. Police believe the girl is an acquaintance of Cadogan. The complaint says there were other images of nude children found on the phone.

Cadogan had been sentenced to life in prison for child pornography and child exploitation in 2013. The charges were dismissed and Cadogan was released from state prison in 2017 after his lawyers won a motion for a new trial.

If convicted of the child pornography charges, Cadogan faces a maximum of 100 years in prison. His next court appearance is a July 19 calendar call.