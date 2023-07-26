A 18-year-old man faces felony charges after he was accused of stealing a motor vehicle and crashing it a short time later.

Jacquan L. McKinney was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of robbery with use of force and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor counts of attempted battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

McKinney was 17 at the time of the incident but was waived into adult court.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he was driving April 28 on the 1110 block 11th Street North when he and McKinney got involved in a right-of-way dispute. He said McKinney followed him to his residence and asked him if he wanted to fight. The man said McKinney swung at him twice with closed fists, both of which were described as glancing blows to the face.

The man said a female then exited McKinney’s vehicle and joined the altercation. He said the two wrestled him to the ground. He told police he heard the female say, “Jump him, jump him. Take the car.” He said McKinney then stole his vehicle, which had been idling during the altercation. He said the female returned to McKinney’s vehicle.

The complaint says McKinney ran the victim’s vehicle into a tree a short time later on Cameron Street. A witness told police he offered to help McKinney. He said McKinney told him, “I’ll get someone to get it. Don’t call the police” before jogging away from the scene.

A warrant was issued for McKinney’s arrest. He was located July 18 at a 16th Street South address and was taken into custody without incident. The complaint says he refused to talk with police.

McKinney is free on a $2,500 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 28.