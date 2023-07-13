Police arranged six controlled drug buys in La Crosse before making three arrests July 6 in a regional drug sting.

Louis Ray, 46, Viroqua, has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with four felony counts of delivery of fentanyl, two felony counts of delivery of cocaine, one felony count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one felony count of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Cannon, 35, Onalaska, was charged with four felony counts of delivery of fentanyl, one felony count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one felony count of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dante Rashad Ray, 23, La Crosse, was charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cannon's criminal complaint was filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The complaints against Louis Ray and Dante Ray were filed Tuesday.

The 41-page criminal complaint filed against Louis Ray alleges the following controlled buys:

April 19: An informant purchased 29.8 grams of cocaine for $1,300 from Louis Ray.

April 25: An informant purchased 44.5 grams of cocaine for $1,500 from Louis Ray.

April 28: An informant arranged to purchase 40 grams of fentanyl for $2,000 from Louis Ray, who sent Cannon to complete the transaction. Video evidence shows Louis Ray on Facetime completing the transaction and discussing prices for fentanyl.

May 10: An informant arranged to purchase 50 grams of fentanyl for $2,000 from Louis Ray, who sent Cannon to complete the transaction.

June 6: An informant met Louis Ray and Cannon in Copeland Park and purchased 42 grams of fentanyl for $2,000. The transaction occurred while numerous families, fishermen and children were present. A WIAA Sectional baseball tournament was also taking place at the nearby baseball park.

June 27: An informant met Louis Ray and Cannon at Copeland Park and purchased 51.1 grams of fentanyl and 30.5 grams of cocaine for $3,000. The transaction took place with numerous children playing and a baseball event occurring.

The four transactions for fentanyl total 162 grams. During a 2020 hearing involving different defendants, a prosecutor in La Crosse described 453 grams as “enough to kill all of La Crosse County, going on twice.”

Louis Ray was arrested July 6 at an apartment complex in Black River Falls. The complaint says he ran from police but was apprehended after a short chase. Ray reportedly said he wasn't aware he was being chased by police. He also denied selling drugs.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence where Louis Ray was staying. There was no furniture or beds in the apartment, which police determined was consistent with a unit used for drug trafficking. The complaint says police found $5,540 in cash, including $960 from one of the La Crosse drug transactions, but no "large amounts of drugs" were located.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Louis Ray's rental car and reportedly found $878 in cash but no drugs.

After Louis Ray was transported to the Jackson County Jail, he allegedly removed baggies of fentanyl he had concealed and ripped open the baggies. Police reportedly recovered 43.2 grams of fentanyl from the floor of the interview room. Louis Ray and two state Department of Criminal Justice agents were exposed to the fentanyl and transported to a local hospital. Police also reportedly found 3.3 grams of marijuana on Louis Ray's person.

Police arrested Dante Ray at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and reportedly found drug wrappers and a scale. The complaint says Dante Ray admitted to using the scale prior to taking cocaine.

Cannon was taken into custody at a Winnneshiek Road address. Police obtained a search warrant and reportedly found an ounce of fentanyl within easy reach of children who lived inside the residence.

Louis Ray is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 31.

Cannon is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. His next court date is a July 18 bail hearing.

Dante Ray is free on a signature bond. His next court date has yet to be scheduled.