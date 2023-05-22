La Crosse Parks Department officials are assessing the damage after vandals broke windows and damaged toilets and towel dispensers at a public restroom in Copeland Park.

The damage was discovered Friday morning and reported to La Crosse police.

Dan Trussoni of the parks department said the restrooms are closed until they can be repaired. He said the department is gathering repair estimates and doesn't yet have a timeline when the restrooms will be reopened.

Portable toilets have been set up in the meantime.

Trussoni said the department has no other information on the vandalism. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

