A Prairie du Sac man was arrested Friday night for 7th offense OWI.
Anthony Dale Beder, 54, was pulled over shortly before 9 p.m. May 19 in Juneau County after Wisconsin State Patrol observed him driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. Beder was subsequently arrested for OWI.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
