Police in Trempealeau County have arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly burglarized and set fire to a residence July 31.

Brandon Bautista Cruz was referred to the Trempealeau County District Attorney for charges burglary, arson and criminal damage to property.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Bautista Cruz broke into a residence in the Town of Arcadia sometime before 3:30 p.m. While inside, he placed a combustible item on a stovetop and turned it on, which triggered a fire. He then entered a detached garage and stole an all-terrain vehicle. Police believe the victims were not familiar with the suspect.

Bautista Cruz reportedly drove the ATV into Buffalo County, where he was arrested.

Police believe that Bautista Cruz was involved in recent a Town of Arcadia bicycle theft and are asking anyone who knows about the theft to contact the sheriff's office.

Bautista Cruz had not been charged in Trempealeau County Circuit Court as of Wednesday morning.