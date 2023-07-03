Police have identified the driver accused of triggering a traffic pileup June 28 south of downtown La Crosse and arrested him for driving while under the influence of marijuana and cited him for reckless driving, among other offenses.

Police arrested Jonathan D. Full, 52, Soldiers Grove, after witnesses said he was speeding and driving recklessly prior to the crash that injured two people, including himself, and damaged four vehicles.

According to a La Crosse Police Department report, officers were dispatched to South Avenue near Green Bay Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. A woman told police she was driving a hatchback northbound through the construction zone on South Avenue when she saw a southbound vehicle driven by Full veer halfway into her lane. The woman said she had nowhere to go and struck Full's vehicle nearly head-on.

The woman said she crawled out of the vehicle through the driver's window. She was able to get her baby out of the car with the help of bystanders. She sustained a bloody nose and a cut to her knee.

Prior to striking the hatchback, the report says Full struck two other vehicles, including a vehicle with a boat trailer attached. All four vehicles in the crash sustained damage exceeding $1,000.

The report says the first officer on the scene identified a black sedan operated by Full. The officer reported the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. Full had exited the vehicle and was on the ground when the first officer arrived. Full's head was reportedly covered with blood.

The report says Full got up, tried to walk away and resisted efforts from police and citizens who attempted to calm him and convince him to stay on the ground. The report says the efforts were unsuccessful and Full's resistance caused blood to squirt from his head in the direction of others.

Full was eventually bandaged, placed on a backboard and transported to a local hospital.

Police searched Full's vehicle and reportedly found a one-hitter marijuana pipe on the driver's side floorboard.

The report said Full's demeanor became calm and apologetic when police interviewed him at the hospital. He reportedly admitted smoking marijuana prior to the crash and believed the marijuana somehow got laced with methamphetamine.

Police referred Full to the La Crosse County District Attorney for misdemeanor charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued citations for reckless driving/causing bodily harm, passing into oncoming traffic, failure to wear a seat belt and operating without insurance. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Sauk County.

Full has yet to be charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court.