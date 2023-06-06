An 18-year-old La Crosse man implicated in the May 22, 2022, fatal shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek will spend the next two years in prison.

Jackson A. Greengrass pleaded guilty Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court to a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearm toward a person.

Judge Elliott Levine sentenced Greengrass to three years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The sentence includes credit for 325 days already spent in the La Crosse County Jail.

The most serious charge, party to a homicide/battery, was dropped.

According to prosecutors, police interviewed 11 witnesses and pieced together a sequence of events in which Greengrass and Vondrashek arrived at 1900 S. Seventh St. in La Crosse armed and wearing head coverings. After they were confronted by a group that included Sage Hicke, 18, of Ontario, Vondrashek reportedly struck Hicke in the head with a gun and fired two shots in Hicke’s direction, missing both times.

Hicke reportedly responded by firing a round that struck Vondrashek in the neck and another that struck Greengrass in the foot.

Hicke turned himself in two weeks after the shooting and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. He is free on a $10,000 cash bond and has a jury trial scheduled to begin July 17.