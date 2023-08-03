A 16-year-old accused of killing his 4-year-old niece June 14 was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Kamitri Riles faces a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Ramona Gonzalez ruled there was sufficient evidence for Riles to stand trial.

Riles has been charged as an adult.

The court heard from three prosecution witnesses, including two police officers and a pathologist.

La Crosse Police Department investigator James Mancuso testified that he was called to 910 Winneshiek Road, where he witnessed a "chaotic" scene after family members discovered the dead girl identified in court by the initials "S.H." He said the girl was "cold to the touch and had bruises all over her face." He said the left side of her face was "severely discolored" and that her left eye was swollen shut.

Mancuso said all the family members were "hysterically crying" except for the defendant.

"He showed no emotion and wasn't crying at all," Mancuso said.

Mancuso testified that he interviewed Riles at the scene. He said Riles' story changed multiple times, but he was able to determine that Riles was looking after the child and her two older sisters while the girls' mother was away. Mancuso said Riles told him the 4-year-old fell face-first on a concrete surface while doing flips the evening before.

Riles was interviewed again June 22 by investigator Alex Burg. Burg told the court that Riles admitted he hadn't been truthful during the June 14 interview.

Burg testified that Riles told him the girl had been crying for a considerable length of time and that he didn't know what to do. Burg said Riles admitted he struck her twice with an open hand. After the second blow, Riles said she fell backward and hit her head. She got back up before Riles pushed her away again, causing her to hit her head on the living room floor.

Burg said Riles told him he picked the girl up, carried her upstairs, put her on the bed and covered her with a blanket. Riles said the girl was still alive at that point and said, "I want my mommy."

Under questioning from defense attorney Patricia O'Neil, Burg acknowledged Riles didn't admit to any guilt until nearly three hours into the interview.

The autopsy was conducted June 15 by Mayo Clinic pathologist Andrew Layman. He testified that S.H. died from "multiple blunt-force injuries" to the brain and spinal cord and characterized the death as a homicide.

Layman said the girl sustained injuries on both sides of her body and ruled out a hard fall as the cause of death.

"Someone falling down the stairs wouldn't have the same injury pattern," Layman said.

Under questioning from O'Neil, Layman admitted that some of the injuries could have occurred at different times. However, he said the bleeding in her brain hadn't clotted, which matches the timeline of injuries sustained June 14.

Layman said he is still waiting for brain sample tests and won't file a complete autopsy report until the results are complete.

Riles is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.