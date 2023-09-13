Local law enforcement is declining to comment on Monday's report from a Madison television station that police have obtained a confession in a decades-old unsolved homicide.

According to WKOW-TV, Madison police contacted Vernon County and said a patient at Mendota Mental Health Center told a nurse he is responsible for the death of 24-year-old Terry Dolowy. She went missing from her Barre Mills home in La Crosse Feb. 14, 1985. Her decapitated body was found five days later in a culvert on Mohawk Valley Road in Vernon County.

WKOW-TV reported that Vernon County investigator Scott Bjerkos said authorities looked into the claim and were unable to link the patient to Dolowy's death.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel and Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson issued a joint statement Tuesday. The statement says they "are aware of the recent news story regarding the Terry Dolowy investigation. Despite its age, this case, like all cold cases, remains under active investigation and therefore no comments will be forthcoming in keeping with standard practice for active investigations."

Dolowy, a River Forest, Illinois, native, was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and lived with her fiance at the time of her death. Police have interviewed over 500 people but never identified a suspect or made an arrest.