Sage Hicke was given less than two hours to report to jail Monday after an exasperated La Crosse County Circuit Court judge revoked his bond.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Hicke to report to the La Crosse County Jail by 4 p.m. during motion hearing Monday. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp alleged that Hicke violated his bond by carrying a weapon and staying out after curfew.

Hicke, 18, was originally charged with first-degree homicide in the May 22, 2021, death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse. He agreed to a July 24 plea deal that dropped to the charges to a single count of felony intimidation of a witness. Prosecutors are asking for a nine-month jail sentence that can be served by electronic monitoring. As a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Hicke made his court appearance via Zoom. Levine told Hicke, "The court is fed up," and gave him less than two hours to travel from his residence in Tomah to jail in La Crosse.

"I made it very it very clear that all the bond requirements were to be absolutely followed during the pendency of the sentencing," Levine said. "He continues to wander around. He continues to do things that violate the bond."

Skemp told the court that Hicke "has continually thumbed his nose at the system" and recently mocked Vondrashek on a social media video.

Defense counsel Andrew Martinez asked that the motion hearing be delayed. He told the court he hadn't reviewed any police reports concerning the Aug. 16 incident or the video.

Hicke spent three months in the La Crosse County Jail before posting a $10,000 cash bond. Levine agreed to delay a decision on whether the $10,000 will be forfeited.