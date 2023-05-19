A third suspect in the April 25 burglary of a gun store in Rockland is back in Wisconsin.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered $50,000 cash bond for Nehemiah J. Sample, 26, Trempealeau. Sample was arrested April 28 in Chicot County, Arkansas, and was booked Friday into the La Crosse County Jail.

Sample faces felony armed burglary charges after he and Robert E. Benson, 18, La Crosse, and Mackey K. Drake, 22, La Crosse, allegedly entered The Smoking Gun during overnight hours and stole 41 guns and $740 in cash.

Sample is also accused of stealing three guns and over $9,000 worth of Pokeman cards from a Trempealeau storage unit Jan. 30.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Nick Passe requested a $200,000 cash bond. He said Sample's arrest in Arkansas confirms that he's a flight risk.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for a much lower cash bond. He said finding a permanent counsel for Sample will be difficult and that he faces a long pre-trial incarceration if he can't afford to post bail.

Gonzalez scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 26.

Police are requesting the public's help in recovering the stolen weapons. Passe told the court that roughly half had been recovered as of Friday.