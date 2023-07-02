Three men accused in a Rockland gun store burglary now face federal charges.

Robert E. Benson, 18, and Mackey K. Drake, 22, of La Crosse, and Nehemiah J. Sample, 26, of Trempealeau, were indicted Wednesday for stealing 41 firearms April 25 from a federally licensed firearms business in Rockland. Drake also faces 15 years for felon in possession of a firearm.

All three have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary while armed and theft.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to The Smoking Gun in Rockland after one of the store’s owners responded to a security alert. Security footage provided to police reportedly showed three unauthorized people enter the building and take firearms from the store’s displays. The owners reported missing 30 to 40 handguns, four long rifles and two envelopes containing $740 and raffle tickets.

Benson and Drake were arrested in Wisconsin. Sample, who also faces charges for a gun theft in Trempealeau, was arrested in Arkansas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the federal prosecution.