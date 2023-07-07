Three suspects are being held in the La Crosse County Jail and awaiting court appearances after police reportedly seized a significant amount of drugs Thursday in La Crosse.

Police allege that Louis A. Ray, 46, Viroqua, was dealing substantial quantities of high-potency fentanyl and cocaine. Police also allege that Timothy Cannon, 35, Onalaska, and Dante R. Ray, 23, La Crosse, aided the distribution.

Police executed search warrants Thursday and reportedly seized 43.2 grams of fentanyl, three vehicles and cash.

La Crosse police chief Shawn Kudron said his department worked with federal and state authorities, along with the town of Campbell Police Department, Onalaska Police Department and sheriff's offices in Jackson and Vernon counties.

“Working collaboratively during large-scale operations helps to keep our community safe," Kudron said. "We will involve all necessary resources when needed as these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”

Louis Ray was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for two counts of conspiracy to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl, two counts of conspiracy to deliver greater than 50 grams of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of delivery of 15-40 grams of cocaine, one count of delivery of cocaine greater than 40 grams and a probation violation.

Cannon was referred to the DA for two counts of conspiracy to deliver 50 grams or greater of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, one count of conspiracy to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to deliver greater than 50 grams of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl, one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, five counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dante Ray was arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.