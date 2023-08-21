Three suspects have been arrested for multiple vehicle thefts in Menomonie earlier this month, according to a release from the city's police department.

The department says that it responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and 13th Street South at about 4:25 a.m. Aug. 12 after a report of a crash and learned that the vehicle had been stolen after investigation.

Police also received reports of several more vehicle thefts throughout the city at about 6:08 a.m.

In total, four vehicles were stolen and all were recovered, with most located close to where a new vehicle was stolen.

Richard Lucas Baier, age 18, Cobain Sage Nelson, 18, and Warren Dean Sallee, 19, were arrested and face multiple charges.