Sage Hicke is back in jail.

The 19-year-old Tomah man who was accused in the May 22, 2021, fatal shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek in La Crosse, reported to jail Monday after La Crosse County Judge Elliott Levine revoked his bond during a motion hearing.

Levine gave Hicke, who made the court appearance via Zoom, less than two hours to travel from his Tomah residence to La Crosse.

Hicke faced a charge of first-degree intentional homicide but reached a July 24 agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a felony count of intimidating a witness. He was ordered back to jail after he allegedly violated his bond conditions in Monroe County, where he was arrested during an Aug. 21 traffic stop.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Monroe County Circuit Court, Hicke was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Tomah police on West Holton Street around 3:15 p.m. for failure to signal and a defective brake lamp.

The complaint says the driver identified himself, but Hicke and two other passengers initially declined. When police asked for Hicke's ID, he reportedly asked, "Why?" He said he was getting dropped off at his house before pointing to a residence that doesn’t match his home address listed on the criminal complaint. He then declined a second request to identify himself.

Police detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and asked where the drug was located. Hicke then agreed to reveal his identity. The complaint says the officer “immediately recognized the name from a recent email sent to the entire Tomah PD about him.”

The officer asked Hicke if he was carrying any weapons. Hicke responded that he had both a weapon and marijuana. The complaint says police recovered a Glock 26 with an extended magazine that had a capacity for 31 rounds. There were no rounds in the chamber.

Police searched a bag belonging to Hicke and reportedly found 29 grams of marijuana, including two grams inside a grinder, and a smoking device with burned residue.

Hicke was read his Miranda rights but initially agreed to talk with police. He reportedly told police he and his friends had returned from La Crosse and bought some “dope” but would not say who sold it. He then stopped answering questions.

Hicke was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Aug. 22 after posting a $1,000 cash bond. He has an initial appearance in Monroe County Set for Oct. 2.

Prosecutors are asking for a nine-month jail sentence that can be served by electronic monitoring. As a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Hicke also has an underage drinking citation pending in Juneau County. He has pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial conference has been set for Sept. 22.