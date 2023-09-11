A 32-year-old Chicago man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after police allegedly found a substantial amount of cocaine in his possession.

Timothy L. Dixon was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Dixon was pulled over for speeding by La Crosse police Aug. 31 on Green Bay Street. The complaint says both Dixon and a passenger appeared nervous during the stop and that the passenger was reluctant to roll down a window.

After Dixon failed to provide proof of insurance, police summoned a K-9 unit. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 513 grams of cocaine.

The passenger, who wasn't charged, denied any knowledge of drugs inside the vehicle. He said he barely knew Dixon and had asked for a ride. Dixon reportedly declined to talk with police.

Dixon has yet to retain an attorney and doesn't qualify for a public defender. His next court date is a Sept. 18 calendar call.