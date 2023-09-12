A 50-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after Holmen police allegedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Lonell A. Powers was charged in La Crosse County Circuit with a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Powell was observed by Holmen police Sept. 4 operating a vehicle significantly below the speed limit on Holmen Drive. Police determined the vehicle had a suspended registration and conducted a traffic stop. Powell reportedly told police he was on his way to a friend's house to "pull a car," but couldn't give the friend's last name.

Police determined that Powell was on parole for drug charges with conditions of house arrest. Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found methamphetamine packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.

Powell's next court date is a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 14.