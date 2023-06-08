Jury selection begins at 8:45 a.m. Monday for the trial of one of two men accused in a July 23, 2021, triple homicide in La Crosse County.

Nya K. Thao, no permanent address, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Eighty prospective jurors are expected to be interviewed for the 12-person jury. The trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine. Prosecutors and defense counsel met with Levine Thursday via Zoom to settle some minor details before the trial.

Prosecutors allege that Thao and 45-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack drove Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, to a quarry north of West Salem and shot them execution-style. Rattanasack and Thao reportedly killed the three because Rattanasack suspected one of them stole $600 from him. A woman was also among those driven to the murder site, but she was released unharmed.

Thao is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Rattanasack, who also faces three first-degree intentional homicide charges, had a plea hearing that was set for May 24, but prosecutors and defense counsel failed to reach a plea agreement. District Attorney Tim Gruenke said an agreement is unlikely until Thao's trial is over.

A status hearing for Rattanasack is scheduled for July 14. He is incarcerated at a state prison in Boscobel, where he is being held on a $1 million cash bond.