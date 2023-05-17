A trial date has been set for one of two people charged in a triple homicide in La Crosse County.

Nya Kou Thao, 34, Onalaska, will stand trial beginning June 12 in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The date was confirmed Tuesday during a pre-trial conference before Judge Elliott Levine. Thao and 45-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack have been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23.

Jury selection begins in the morning with the trial scheduled to begin later in the afternoon. The trial is scheduled to run through June 23.

Prosecutors allege that Rattanasack and Thao drove the three victims to a quarry north of West Salem and shot them execution-style during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021. Rattanasack and Thao reportedly killed the three because Rattanasack suspected one of them stole $600 from him. A woman was also among those driven to the murder site, but she was released unharmed.

Thao is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Rattanasack was being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond before his transfer to a federal prison. He has a plea hearing set for May 24.