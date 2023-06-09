A 31-year-old Onalaska woman accused in the death of 6-year-old Alexavier Pedrin will stand trial.

Josie Marie Dikeman faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic neglect resulting in the death of a child and physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ordered the trial at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Friday.

Alexavier was pronounced dead after emergency responders were called Feb. 11 to a town of Medary residence. The criminal complaint was filed against Dikeman May 22.

The prosecution called five witnesses — three law enforcement officers, a pediatrician and a counselor — in a hearing that lasted nearly 2½ hours.

The pediatrician told the court she treated Alexavier on Jan. 16 for a broken femur and said the child suffered from "several other injuries from head to toe." She said Alexavier's injuries and Dikeman's reaction to them were "red flags" for child abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud told the court there is "direct evidence that that Alexavier died from a severe beating" and that Dikeman was the only one with the opportunity to do so.

Defense attorney Chris Zachar said the state didn't present enough evidence to send the case to trial. He said there are no witnesses or physical evidence that directly link Dikeman to Alexavier's death.

"This case is as circumstantial as it gets," Zachar said.

Spectators wearing "Justice for Alexavier" t-shirts could be heard objecting to Zachar's arguments and were ordered to remain silent by Levine.

Dikeman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.