Triple homicide suspect Nya Thao is scheduled to face trial once again in August 2024.

It'll be the second time Thao, 36, of Onalaska faces a jury for charges related to the execution-style murders of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, whose bodies were found north of West Salem at a quarry gate in July 2021.

His first trial resulted in a hung jury, with his defense attorney claiming that Thao was an innocent bystander and that Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 46, of Wausau actually killed the victims.

Rattanasack, who testified during Thao's first trial, said Thao was the one who orchestrated the murders. Rattanasack admitted he was at the quarry when the victims were shot.

The second trial is scheduled to start Aug. 6, with a final pre-trial date set for July 15 and a jury selection set for Aug. 5.

Thao's next status hearing is set for Oct. 2. He is being held in La Crosse County Jail with bail set at $500,000.