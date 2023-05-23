Two Illinois residents are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a months-long drug investigation led to their arrests.

Jerry Tate, 50, of Waukegan, Illinois, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with five felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, two felony counts of delivering drugs in proximity to a park, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sandra Barrera, 28, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to criminal complaints filed against Tate and Barrera, police learned that Tate was transporting fentanyl and methamphetamine from Chicago to La Crosse and arranged to set up five controlled buys between Sept. 9, 2022, and May 5.

During the fifth controlled buy, Tate allegedly sold 11.2 grams of fentanyl to a police informant for $1,200. The complaint says Barrera accompanied Tate to the transaction. The following day, police obtained a search warrant for Tate's hotel room at Day's Inn & Suites in Onalaska. Tate was observed leaving the hotel after 3 p.m., and police arrested him without incident.

Police went to Tate's hotel room, where Barrera answered the door. A search of the room allegedly found 99.7 grams of fentanyl, cutting agents, two metal presses used to stamp fentanyl into a hard substance, a hammer and 125 sandwich baggies. Police also recovered $520 of the $1,200 from the May 4 controlled buy.

Tate is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. He has yet to secure legal counsel.

Barerra is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Her next court date is a May 26 preliminary hearing.