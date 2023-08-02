Two 18-year-old Onalaska men have been accused of tossing lit fireworks into garbage bins and setting one of them on fire May 30 while driving through Onalaska.

Ronald T. Brockway Jr. was charged with two felony counts of arson to property other than a building and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Aidan K. Myhre was charged with one felony count of arson to property other than a building and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Myhre admitted to police that he and Brockway tossed fireworks into receptacles at four different sites in Onalaska during the overnight hours.

The complaint says a recycling bin and garbage receptacle on Emerald Valley Drive were completely destroyed and that a garbage receptacle at a Craig Lane address was a total loss. The bins are provided to homeowners in the city and cost about $90 each. Neither fire triggered an emergency response call.

The complaint says a dumpster was set on fire at an East Avenue address, but the owner was able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before it caused damage.

Brockway and Myhre both waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Both have pre-trial conferences set for Aug. 11.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office didn't have a photo on file for either defendant.