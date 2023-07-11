A bench warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old La Crosse man after he reportedly failed to appear in court July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Joshuah R. Scott faces multiple charges relating to allegations that he was engaged in a pattern of harassment against his ex-girlfriend, including trashing her apartment June 18. He was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one count of felony burglary to a dwelling, three counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Scott broke into her residence and left behind a significant amount of damage. The complaint says police determined the intruder entered the unit by breaking a window. Police observed most of the furniture flipped upside down, floors covered with broken glass and a bathroom and bedroom in disarray. There were also fist-sized holes in the wall.

The woman told police that she and Scott lived together at the residence before she initiated a breakup. She shared texts from Scott that reportedly contained threatening language toward her and an admission that he “destroyed” her residence. The building’s landlord told police he intended to pursue charges against Scott.

Scott allegedly violated no-contact orders with the woman June 25 and June 26 and broke more of the woman’s belongings during the second encounter. Scott was arrested near the woman’s home shortly after dawn June 27.

Judge Scott Horne ordered $1,000 cash bail for Scott during a June 28 preliminary hearing. Scott posted the bond July 3. The cash bond was forfeited after the scheduled preliminary hearing, and Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a new cash bond of $2,500.