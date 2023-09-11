An arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to disclose his online activity and show up for a court appearance.

Matthew C. Thompson, 50, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of failing to maintain registration as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Corrections became aware that Thompson was maintaining a Facebook account without without notifying the state. The complaint says Thompson conducted sexually oriented searches within Facebook and kept a large number of photos in the account. The complaint doesn't identify any of the photos as child pornography.

Thompson made an Aug. 17 court appearance and was released on a $500 signature bond. He wasn't present for an Aug. 31 initial appearance, and judge Mark Huesmann issued a bench warrant for Thompson's arrest.

Thompson was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2005 and third-degree sexual assault in 2006. Both convictions are from La Crosse County.