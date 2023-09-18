The Warrens Cranberry Festival is set to roll for the 50th time, and there will be lots of help to celebrate the milestone. Seventy-six past festival queens and princesses from as far away as New York and Colorado are expected to return to their cranberry roots.

"They're coming from everywhere," said festival general manager Kim Schroeder, "We have a very successful program to get that many people to come back."

The former royalty will have plenty of company. The festival, set for Sept. 22-24 in a village of 350 residents, is anticipating 145,000 visitors during the three days. Most arrive in search of merchandise offered by 1,200 vendors who sell a wide variety of clothing, jewelry, collectibles, food and arts and crafts.

"We're mainly known for our shopping," Schroeder said. "People come here to get an early start on their Christmas shopping. If they come looking for something, they can find it here."

The inaugural Cranfest was held in 1973, when the event featured 75 booths and attracted 3,500 visitors. It has been held ever year since, except for the COVID-19 year in 2020.

In addition to the shopping, the festival features a wide array of contests, walking tours of working cranberry marshes, live music, food booths and the crowning of the 2023-24 Cranfest royalty.

The festival regularly attracts celebrities. This year, 2023 Miss America and Wisconsin native Grace Stanke will pay a visit and join a reception for the Cranfest royalty.

The festival is capped by the Sunday parade that starts at 1 p.m. It begins with a flyover, followed by the parade that this year features the Screaming Eagles Marching Band from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

In keeping with the 50th anniversary theme, this year's parade marshals are members of the Barth Robinette family of Warrens. Barth Robinette has attended all 50 festivals.

The festival is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days, and admission is free. For a more detailed lists of events, visit cranfest.com.