Nya Kou Thao was a bystander the night three people were shot to death two years ago in rural La Crosse County, his defense attorney told a jury Tuesday.

Aaron Nelson said Thao, 34, Onalaska, wasn’t responsible for the deaths of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23. Nelson and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke presented their opening arguments during the first day of Thao’s trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Thou and Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 45, Wausau, both face three counts of felony first-degree intentional homicide. Thao also faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege Rattanasack and Thao drove the three victims to a quarry north of West Salem and shot them execution-style during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021. Rattanasack and Thao reportedly killed the three because Rattanasack suspected Yang stole $600 from him. A woman was also among those present at the murder site, but she was allowed to leave unharmed.

The woman went to police 10 hours after the homicides and gave police an account of what happened. Both Thao and Rattanasack were arrested within a week of the homicides and have been held on $1 million cash bonds since then.

Nelson sought to undermine the woman’s credibility in his initial statement. He told the jury that Rattanasack was solely responsible for the murders and that the woman identified Thao as the trigger man because she was more afraid of Rattanasack than Thao.

Nelson described Rattanasack, who goes by the nickname “Blackie,” as a sexually violent, unstable methamphetamine dealer and addict who had no sense of empathy or right and wrong. He said the woman referred to Rattanasack as a “psycho” and feared that he could threaten her life even if he were in prison.

“She feared for her life,” Nelson said. “She has to choose between Blackie and Thao… She makes a rational choice that we all understand. That doesn’t mean we have to believe it.”

Nelson said the woman and Thao “have one connection and that is they are bystanders.”

Nelson said the prosecution intends to put Rattanasack on the stand, and he used his opening statement to assault Rattanasack’s credibility. He said Rattanasack told police, “I’ll give you whatever you want” in order to avoid prison time. He said Rattanasack rejected a plea deal in April.

Nelson argued that Rattanasack was the one who pulled the trigger. He said Rattanasack wanted to “assert his place over a new territory” and “may have spontaneously committed a horrible act.”

Gruenke, who showed a photo of the three victims lying dead outside the quarry gate, argued that Thao and Rattanasack conspired to kill the three men.

Gruenke said the three victims were passengers in the woman’s car when they were spotted by Rattanasack, who was driving a vehicle with Thao as a passenger. Rattanasack followed the vehicle to Holiday Inn in Onalaska, where the woman had lined up a job on the overnight shift.

Gruenke said the woman was aware a dispute was brewing and that the three victims were trying to avoid Rattanasack and Thao.

At about 2 a.m., Gruenke said the woman went inside to submit paperwork to the night supervisor. At the same time, Rattanasack and Thao exited their vehicle with Rattanasack carrying a gun. Gruenke said Rattanasack ordered the three victims into his vehicle. Thao entered the woman’s vehicle and told her to follow Rattanasack. A video shows both vehicles leaving the parking lot at 2:04 a.m.

Gruenke said the two vehicles headed toward West Salem. During the ride, Gruenke said the woman overheard a phone conversation during which Thao says, “We got them.” Gruenke said Thao directed her toward the quarry, where both vehicles parked.

Gruenke said the three victims were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint by Rattanasack and told to get on their knees. He said Rattanasack struck Maloney in the head with a gun, and Thao kicked Yang in the stomach. Gruenke said the woman attempted to intervene but was told by Rattanasack to return to her car “unless she wants to join them.”

Gruenke said the woman told police that Rattanasack gave the gun to Thao and told him “to do it before I do it.” Thao then shot the victims multiple times before getting back into Rattanasack’s car and leaving the scene.

Video footage shows the woman arriving back at Holiday Inn shortly before 3 a.m, and she remained there for more than five hours. Gruenke said the woman began receiving calls from Rattanasack, but she didn’t answer them. She then called Thao, who she said wanted to meet at a local hotel to collaborate a story. She declined the offer and went to police.

The trial is scheduled to last through June 23.