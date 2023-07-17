A 51-year-old Westby man faces felony charges after he allegedly arranged to meet a girl he believed was 15 years old.

Craig A. Phillips was charged in La Crosse County Circuit with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old first made internet contact June 13 with Phillips. The complaint says the officer mentioned being 15 years old and that Phillips indicated he believed it was true. He allegedly said he was looking for someone who was "sexually active" and sent a revealing photo of himself.

The complaint says Phillips arranged for a July 6 meeting at a fast food restaurant in La Crosse. He was arrested without incident and agreed to talk to police. He reportedly said, "I should have known better."

Phillips is free on a $5,000 signature bond. His next court date is an Aug. 8 calendar call.