An employee of a retail store in Onalaska has been accused of stealing over $13,000 in merchandise. Joshua A. Mueller, 43, Winona, Minnesota, faces a single felony count of theft of movable property.

The criminal complaint was filed Aug. 8 in La Crosse County Circuit Court. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a July 13 call that Mueller had taken four boxes of trading cards valued at $700. The complaint says the store’s video surveillance from July 9 shows Mueller putting the boxes inside a backpack.

Police interviewed Mueller at the store. He initially talked to police but reportedly declined to answer whether he had removed the boxes from the store. He signed a signature bond and was allowed to leave.

On July 28, the store owner called police and said Mueller stole more merchandise than originally reported. The complaint says police were provided with six video recordings that show Mueller taking merchandise from July 2-12. The store reported the cost of the merchandise at $13,120.

The store owner says surveillance video is kept for only 3-4 weeks and that additional merchandise is unaccounted for. The owner reported about $20,000 in missing inventory.

The complaint says Mueller sold over $9,000 of the stolen merchandise through the store’s eBay account and paid himself via a consignment shop on Venmo. He allegedly attempted to sell another $765 after he was arrested and fired, but the payment was blocked.