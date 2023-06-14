A prosecution witness said she watched Nya Thao shoot three people execution-style during emotional testimony Wednesday at Thao's murder trial.

Thirty-five-year-old Thao of Onalaska and 45-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack are both charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of 24-year-olds Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both with ties to the La Crosse area, and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

The three bodies were found July 23, 2021, at a quarry north of West Salem.

The woman gave her testimony during the second day of Thao's trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court before Judge Elliott Levine. She described a stoic Thao as she was forced to drive to a quarry where Yang, Lor and Maloney were shot.

The woman testified she drove into the Holiday Inn in Onalaska around 2 a.m. to drop off a birth certificate necessary to continue her employment there. When she returned to the parking lot four minutes later, she said Rattanasack was standing outside his vehicle holding a gun. She said Rattanasack pointed the gun at her and told to get in her car and follow his.

The woman said she drove with Lor in the front passenger seat and Thao and Maloney in the back. She said Thao was silent except to give directions to the quarry and during a phone conservation when he confirmed that he and Rattanasack "had them all."

The woman said there was no discussion in the vehicle about what was going on. She believed Thao was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and that she made efforts to "bring him down."

The woman said Thao ignored a plea from Maloney during the trip.

"Trevor tried to tell (Thao) he has two beautiful girls at home," the woman said. "(Thao) didn't care."

The woman said both cars pulled into the quarry. She said the three victims exited the vehicle and were forced to their knees. She said Rattanasack accused of Maloney of lying to him and struck him in back of the head with a gun.

She said Rattanasack then told her to "shut up and stand in front of my car or that they'll make me join them." She said she followed their instructions. She testified that Thao and Rattanasack spoke to the three victims about "not being trusting and loyal" and that Thao kicked Yang in the stomach.

The woman began to sob when describing the fatal gunshots.

"(Rattanasack) handed the gun to (Thao) and said, 'You better do this before I do it,'" she said. "He hesitated for minute, said '(expletive) it' and shot all three of them… my mind remembers hearing nine shots."

The woman said Rattanasack and Thao left the scene almost immediately after the gunshots. The woman testified she returned to the Holiday Inn and parked in an area she knew was under camera surveillance shortly before 3 a.m. She remained there for roughly five hours and fell asleep at one point.

The woman said she received a call from Thao asking her to meet at another hotel to corroborate a story. She declined and went to police around noon, despite concerns that she would be a suspect.

"I was there, and I'm still alive," she said.

She testified that she went to police because "three people lost their lives for no reason."

During cross-examination, defense attorney Aaron Nelson attempted to highlight inconsistencies in her account and questioned why she delayed going to the police. During his opening argument, Nelson told the jury the woman identified Thao as the trigger man because she is afraid Rattanasack is more likely to seek retribution than Thao.

Prosecutors allege the three were murdered because Yang reportedly stole $600 from Rattanasack.

Rattanasack and Thao are both being held on $1 million cash bonds. Attempts to reach a plea agreement with Rattanasack have been unsuccessful. His case has a status hearing set for July 14.