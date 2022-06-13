Crisp family foundation donates $1 million towards new Mayo hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System has received a $1 million donation towards the construction of its new hospital.

The Harry L. Crisp II & Rosemary Berkel Crisp Foundation, located in Marion, Ill., has pledged the funds in appreciation of Harry's long-time physician, regional vice president of Mayo Southwest Wisconsin Dr. Paul Mueller. Crisp is the owner of Pepsi MidAmerica of Marion, a company started by his father in 1935.

"My family and I have enjoyed the benefit of excellent health care from Mayo Clinic providers, and in particular my personal experience with Dr. Mueller has been exceptional," says Harry. "When this important project arose under his leadership, it was a natural opportunity to support Mayo Clinic."

The Crisp family are longtime Mayo patients and previously donated to Mayo Clinic for cancer research in honor of the late Rosemary's physician and her own journey as a cancer patient.

The new La Crosse hospital, expected to be completed in 2024, will include the "Harry L. Crisp II Waiting Room," located on the 5th floor near the surgical suites, in honor of the financial gift.

"I am honored that Mr. Crisp has chosen to support this exciting project in recognition of the outstanding care that he has received from our teams over the years at Mayo Clinic," says Mueller. "We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service and the safest and highest quality care to our patients in the new facility."

Construction has started on the six floor, 70 bed hospital, which will be attached to the Cancer and Surgery building and feature medical surgical units, a Family Birth Center, ICU and progressive care unit, endoscopy suites, and more.

"We have been blessed with the ability to give generously, so I hope others will be inspired to support this with the same enthusiasm we have. This project truly is an investment in the community and area served by this clinic and hospital," Crisp said.

