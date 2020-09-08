Crochet kid Jonah Larson appearing as regular correspondent on 'Drew Barrymore Show'

Local crochet wunderkind Jonah Larson has met a flurry of prominent people and guested on numerous TV shows since the La Crosse Tribune spotlighted his talents in February 2019.
From Melissa McCarthy to Kelly Clarkson, Jonah, 12, has conversed on crafts and demonstrated his stitching skills for some of the biggest names in the entertainment business, and while the precocious preteen had high praise for them all, the appearances were one and done.
For Drew Barrymore, however, a single sit-down with the inquisitive, eloquent-beyond-his-years middle schooler wasn't enough, and after filming the pilot episode of her upcoming eponymous talk show, the beloved movie star, production company owner and "Flower by Drew" home decor designer has dubbed Jonah a regular correspondent throughout the first season.
"I actually really believe that there is good at the core of everything and I love the good in people and celebrating good people," Barrymore told the Tribune through her show's VP of communications. "Jonah is an amazing example of what kind of person you can be in this world."
The Drew Barrymore Show, debuting at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on WKBT-TV in La Crosse, is billed as being "optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration and entertainment ... Known worldwide for her infectious brand of humor and optimism (Barrymore) will share her undeniably relatable point of view while celebrating every part of humanity along the way."
Jonah's initial appearance, filmed in New York last year, will screen during premiere week, and two weeks ago, the production crew filmed additional segments with Jonah, which will run in future episodes.
In accordance with COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, the camera people came to the Larson family's La Crosse home for the recent filming, converting the basement into a studio with a green screen background and Barrymore on a live feed so the two could converse as if seated side by side on her New York set.
The connection between Barrymore, a child star, and Jonah, young and famous in his own right, was instant.
Jonah's mother, Jen, who oversees the Jonah's Hands empire of books, crochet-themed merchandise, fashion line, tutorial books and DVDs, says Barrymore is truly as nice as she seems, describing her as "super real -- kind of like a sister." Interestingly, despite Barrymore's arsenal of famous starring roles, Jonah had only ever seen her in E.T., released well before he was born in 1982, but he felt familiar and at ease with her from the get-go.
"If I had to describe Drew in a few words -- that's hard because there are so many," Jonah says. "I would go with she's a very kind person as soon as you meet her. She's authentic and genuine -- in front of and behind the camera she's the same person."
When Jonah and Barrymore met while shooting the pilot, they shared a warm hug before sitting down for a long chat, focused on their mutual love or crafting and reading, Jonah says.
During the pilot episode, the two talked about family time, with Jonah crocheting covers for televisions, iPads and phones to encourage swapping screen time for family engagement.
Close to his siblings, Leif and Mercy, mom Jen and dad Christopher, Jonah -- like Barrymore, the mother of two -- relishes time with his loved ones.
Jonah and Barrymore also share a passion for philanthropy.
"She's very giving," Jonah says. "She wants to help people."
Indeed, Barrymore was a contributor to the Jonah's Hands Library, erected in the tween's birth village in Ethiopia, from where the Larsons adopted him as a baby.
Jonah himself has a generous heart, raising donations for the Roots Ethiopia-led construction of the library and science center, and has formerly contributed crocheted items to the organization for auction.
Wordly and with a rather sensible and serious disposition, when he and Barrymore virtually filmed an upcoming recurring segment called "In the Loop," in which they assign each other a movie to watch and review, Jonah selected a documentary called "The Bad Kids."
Jonah was intrigued by the title, having himself been labeled a troublesome child in his earlier years when he struggled with sitting still and paying attention until discovering the calming effects of crochet. While the documentary subject wasn't what he anticipated, it proved an impactful look at a school for at-risk students in the Mojave Desert.
"I don't think that's what Drew was expecting," Jen laughs. "But she loves Jonah to be Jonah."
In turn, Barrymore assigned Jonah the 1961 version of "The Parent Trap." The two then discussed their respective films "Siskel and Ebert style," Jen says, with Jonah finding the classic family comedy overall delightful.
While they talk movies, Jonah will whip up a relevant crocheted treasure, making an infinity scarf during the first "In the Loop" clip to symbolize the never-ending bond of the film's reunited twins.
Jonah is also a contributing correspondent to the "Drew's News" segment, in which Barrymore focuses on "surprising and compelling stories from pop culture to human interest," according to a show media release.
While the segment will mainly skew toward funny and inspiring topics, Jonah is prepared to tackle even the many heavy issues dominating the headlines in recent months. Offering commentary, he says, will be "an undertaking, but I'm prepared for it. I'm ready for it. I have opinions, I have things to say."
Showing off his lighter side in the "Jonah's Jokes" segments, Jonah will rattle off his best bits, noting, "I do enjoy classic dad jokes, but I had to consult my dad," who is the king of corny quip, he says.
"I was so proud and really happy I was able to come back," Jonah says of his recurring role on the Drew Barrymore Show. "I'm thankful to have this opportunity, and I'm really going to make the most of it."
In addition to featuring him on her talk show, Barrymore will be draped with a blanket crocheted by Jonah on the cover of a special youth edition of home decor magazine Domino, which which will feature Flower by Drew merchandise. Jonah even helped conduct the interview with Barrymore featured in the magazine's pages, and the issue hits newsstands at the end of the month.
With the coronavirus pandemic going steady, it is likely any of Jonah's contributing Drew Barrymore Show segments in the near future will be filmed remotely, which was a bit overwhelming but still exciting, says Jen.
All members of the Larson family, as well as the crew, were tested for COVID-19 and temperature screened, along with additional sanitation protocols, to keep everyone safe. Jen is grateful for Barrymore's continued involvement with Jonah even under challenging circumstances.
"It's really nice they'll have this ongoing (connection)," Jen says. "I think she can teach Jonah a lot in many different ways."
For more information on Jonah's Hands, visit https://jonahhands.com/. For details on the Drew Barrymore show, visit www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/watch-on-tv.
From Tribune files: La Crosse crochet prodigy Jonah Larson's rise to fame
In January 2019, the La Crosse Tribune introduced La Crosse 11-year-old crochet wonder Jonah Larson to the world. Here's a look at his journey so far.
When the UPS man came knocking with a dolley piled high with packages, Jennifer Larson immediately knew they were for her youngest son. And th…
11-year-old crochet prodigy Jonah Larson of La Crosse reaches new level of fame, signs book deal and national partnerships
When 11-year-old Jonah Larson graced the cover of the La Crosse Tribune last month, hooks and yarn in hand, readers worldwide responded with w…
ONALASKA — It didn’t take long for 11-year-Jonah Larson to choose the outfit for his book cover photo shoot: a stylish orange henley.
As a child, Daniel Sheehan gravitated toward arts and crafts with his mom over sports with his peers. So in young crochet prodigy Jonah Larson…
Dragon Taylor of the Harlem Globetrotters is a whiz with a basketball — 45-inch vertical jumps and finger spins at dizzying speeds? No sweat. …
Crochet wonder Jonah Larson has written a book — which officially debuted yesterday at Barnes & Noble — collaborated with a celebrity desi…
Last month, La Crosse’s crochet wonder Jonah Larson released his first book to great fanfare.
Crochet kid Jonah Larson appearing on Kelly Clarkson show, receives donation to build science lab in Ethiopia
Last winter, Jonah Larson ascended from La Crosse’s own crochet wonder to international phenomenon.
Last July, tween crochet phenom Jonah Larson released his highly anticipated first book, a combination biography and ode to fiber art.
Crochet virtuoso turned mini-mogul and philanthropist Jonah Larson is no stranger to the small screen.
With nearly 9 million subscribers, YouTube star LaurDIY, aka the “millennial Martha Stewart,” is the queen of crafting.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.