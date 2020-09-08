Crochet kid Jonah Larson appearing as regular correspondent on the 'Drew Barrymore Show'

Jonah's initial appearance, filmed in New York last year, will screen during premiere week, and two weeks ago, the production crew filmed additional segments with Jonah, which will run in future episodes.

In accordance with COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, the camera people came to the Larson family's La Crosse home for the recent filming, converting the basement into a studio with a green screen background and Barrymore on a live feed so the two could converse as if seated side by side on her New York set.

The connection between Barrymore, a child star, and Jonah, young and famous in his own right, was instant.

Jonah's mother, Jen, who oversees the Jonah's Hands empire of books, crochet-themed merchandise, fashion line, tutorial books and DVDs, says Barrymore is truly as nice as she seems, describing her as "super real -- kind of like a sister." Interestingly, despite Barrymore's arsenal of famous starring roles, Jonah had only ever seen her in E.T., released well before he was born in 1982, but he felt familiar and at ease with her from the get-go.

"If I had to describe Drew in a few words -- that's hard because there are so many," Jonah says. "I would go with she's a very kind person as soon as you meet her. She's authentic and genuine -- in front of and behind the camera she's the same person."