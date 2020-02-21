Crochet kid Jonah Larson appearing Monday on 'Little Big Shots' season premiere

Crochet virtuoso turned mini-mogul and philanthropist Jonah Larson is no stranger to the small screen: The La Crosse tween already has shown poise and personality on the "Today" show, "Pickler and Ben," and "CBS Evening News" just to name a few.
But next week, a jubilant Jonah will share the spotlight with the biggest name yet: Melissa McCarthy.
Taped last month, Jonah will appear on NBC's special premier of "Little Big Shots," airing at 9 p.m. Monday, with a second airing of the episode at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Jonah, who found global fame after a La Crosse Tribune profile in early 2019, was approached about appearing on the children's variety show, produced by Ellen Degeneres, last spring. He traveled to Los Angeles in the summer to film a promotional spot, and he returned to California for filming of the full-length episode in January.
Formerly hosted by Steve Harvey, the revamped "Little Big Shots" focuses on inspiring children with remarkable stories, incredible talents and lively dispositions.
Jonah, who told the Tribune this summer he was excited to meet "really funny" McCarthy, was not disappointed, say his mom, Jennifer Larson.
"It was an incredible experience to meet so many talented and ambitious children," Jennifer said. "I think these kids will become lifelong friends. Melissa McCarthy was not only funny, but kind and generous and Jonah made a special connection with her. When you watch the show, it will become obvious."