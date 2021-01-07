Crochet kid Jonah Larson auctioning doll in his likeness to benefit Roots Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Christmas is celebrated Jan. 7, and in honor of his birthplace, crochet kid Jonah Larson is auctioning off a doll in his likeness on behalf of Roots Ethiopia.

Jonah, 12, of La Crosse, was known among crochet circles for years before the Tribune profiled him in early 2019. He became a global crafting phenomenon after the coverage, boasting over 132,000 followers on Facebook and appearing on TV shows and in magazines, as well as publishing books and creating a fashion line.

Throughout his rise to fame, Jonah, whose brand is "Jonah's Hands," has placed an emphasis on giving back, with a focus on youth in Ethiopia, where Jonah was born before being adopted as an infant by Jennifer and Christopher Larson.

Through a Go Fund Me campaign and donations from celebrities including Drew Barrymore, who brought Jonah on as a regular correspondent on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Jonah was able to give nonprofit Roots Ethiopia a financial donation to cover the construction of a library and science lab in his name, as well as stocking it with learning supplies and equipment.

