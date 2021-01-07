Crochet kid Jonah Larson auctioning doll in his likeness to benefit Roots Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Christmas is celebrated Jan. 7, and in honor of his birthplace, crochet kid Jonah Larson is auctioning off a doll in his likeness on behalf of Roots Ethiopia.
Jonah, 12, of La Crosse, was known among crochet circles for years before the Tribune profiled him in early 2019. He became a global crafting phenomenon after the coverage, boasting over 132,000 followers on Facebook and appearing on TV shows and in magazines, as well as publishing books and creating a fashion line.
Throughout his rise to fame, Jonah, whose brand is “Jonah’s Hands,” has placed an emphasis on giving back, with a focus on youth in Ethiopia, where Jonah was born before being adopted as an infant by Jennifer and Christopher Larson.
Through a Go Fund Me campaign and donations from celebrities including Drew Barrymore, who brought Jonah on as a regular correspondent on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Jonah was able to give nonprofit Roots Ethiopia a financial donation to cover the construction of a library and science lab in his name, as well as stocking it with learning supplies and equipment.
For his latest fundraising endeavor, Jonah donated his crochet mini-me to Roots Ethiopia for an online auction, which runs through 4 p.m. Jan 12. The crocheted doll, which features a pom pom hat, “Crochet Away” jacket, and scarf and blanket in the red, yellow and green colors of the Ethiopian flag, was crafted using a design from Yarnized, which partnered with Jonah on a Jonah Doll crochet kit.
“This just might be as close as we can get to bottling up the joy that is Jonah,” said Meghan Walsh, Roots Ethiopia founder and board chair. “We can’t thank Yarnized and Jonah enough for allowing us to collaborate with them. Proceeds from the auction will go directly to the areas Jonah is most passionate about and someone gets a one-of-a-kind Jonah Doll as well – that’s a win-win!”
Bids start at $200, with the winner receiving a Jonah’s Hands patch and Roots Ethiopia T-shirt in addition to the doll. All proceeds will go directly to supporting Jonah’s projects with Roots Ethiopia, including the Jonah’s Hands Library and Jonah’s Hands-On Science Lab.
The doll, Jonah says, is “ready to be loved,” noting, “Just this one doll and the proceeds from it are going to give (the youth) so many books and tools and materials that they need and make such a big impact in their lives.”
To bid on the Jonah doll, visit https://rootsethiopia.org/jonah-doll-online-auction/.
