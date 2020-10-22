 Skip to main content
Crochet kid Jonah Larson hosting virtual Viterbo University "Leadership at Noon" program
Jonah Larson, 11, crochets an afghan style blanket Wednesday at his La Crosse home. Larson, who started crocheting at the age of 5, is often referred to as a prodigy in the crochet community.

Crochet phenom and tween celebrity Jonah Larson of La Crosse will lead the Oct. 27 Viterbo University Leadership at Noon program, sharing about his love of yarn and hook, passion for learning and philanthropic efforts.

Jonah, a Lincoln Middle School student, quickly rose to fame after the La Crosse Tribune 20 months ago profiled his speedy skills and intricate, colorful creations. The talented, precocious and well spoken 12 year old has written a book, created a fashion line, appeared on TV shows such as the Drew Barrymore Show and Little Big Shots and been featured in high profile publications including the New York Times and People magazine. 

Using his gift for good, Jonah has raised thousands of dollars to erect an eponymous library and science lab in the Ethiopian village where he was born. He continues to balance school with appearances -- virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic -- connecting with fans, supporting Roots Ethiopia, operating Jonah's Hands, LLC with his mom, Jennifer, and of course crocheting.

 Jonah's Leadership at Noon program will broadcast a 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at https://www.facebook.com/viterboethics

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

