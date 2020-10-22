Crochet kid Jonah Larson hosting virtual Viterbo University "Leadership at Noon" program

Crochet phenom and tween celebrity Jonah Larson of La Crosse will lead the Oct. 27 Viterbo University Leadership at Noon program, sharing about his love of yarn and hook, passion for learning and philanthropic efforts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jonah, a Lincoln Middle School student, quickly rose to fame after the La Crosse Tribune 20 months ago profiled his speedy skills and intricate, colorful creations. The talented, precocious and well spoken 12 year old has written a book, created a fashion line, appeared on TV shows such as the Drew Barrymore Show and Little Big Shots and been featured in high profile publications including the New York Times and People magazine.

Using his gift for good, Jonah has raised thousands of dollars to erect an eponymous library and science lab in the Ethiopian village where he was born. He continues to balance school with appearances -- virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic -- connecting with fans, supporting Roots Ethiopia, operating Jonah's Hands, LLC with his mom, Jennifer, and of course crocheting.

Jonah's Leadership at Noon program will broadcast a 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at https://www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.