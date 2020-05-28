Crochet kid Jonah Larson makes prize-winning appearance on HBO Max show 'Craftopia'

With nearly 9 million subscribers, YouTube star LaurDIY, aka the "millennial Martha Stewart," is the queen of crafting.
But when it comes to crochet, La Crosse tween Jonah Larson is king, and his lightning-fast hook-work on the HBO Max show "Craftopia" had the host doing a double take.
"My jaw is on the ground right now," Lauren Riihimaki marveled.
Jonah, 12, who skyrocketed to fame after his crochet skills were profiled in the La Crosse Tribune in January 2019, was one of three young competitors in the debut episode of "Craftopia," which filmed last fall and aired May 27.
Still in middle school, the yarn-loving prodigy has been featured on countless TV shows and magazines, is an author and boasts his own fashion line, so it wasn't a surprise he was on HBO's radar when the show was conceptualized.
And, given his worldwide celebrated skill, it likely wasn't too shocking that — spoiler alert — he won the $5,000 prize and ownership of a truly impressive trophy.
"I was not expecting it to be that big," Larson says of the towering copper paint can holding a splay of oversized brushes and scissors. "I thought I might drop it when I held it over my head."
Jonah's mom, Jen Larson, had some initial hesitation about Jonah doing "Craftopia," despite his popular appearances on other TV shows like "Little Big Shots."
Used to working solely with yarn and hook, she wasn't sure he would be comfortable with the challenges. But, the set described by the casting caller as "the best Michael's in the world — like a dream land," it seemed a worthwhile opportunity.
It ended up being one of the most, if not the most, fun experiences Jonah says he has had on the small screen.
Competing against young crafters Annabelle and Natalie, Jonah participated in two rounds of craft-offs, judged by sculptor and woodworker James Worsham, miniatures master Latoya "Toya" Moore-Broyles and guest London Kaye, herself a crocheter and street artist.
Each episode of "Craftopia," which features youth age 9 to 15, crowns a winner.
Jonah was pumped from the moment he walked on set, entering through a massive paint can with bright lights shining before busting out a dance move. Colorful and stocked with every paint, glitter and glue you can think of, each contestant was given a shopping cart to gather their materials for each challenge.
"It was so hard to focus. You just want to stop and look at things," Jonah said of the endless shelves of ribbon and raffia. "But you have to focus and get it done."
The first challenge was a party invitation for the celebration of their choice. With the one-hour timeline, Jonah, an owl lover, crocheted a cellphone case in the shape of the bird, giving it a toggle nose and button eyes.
The recipient's name was crafted with letter beads, and the details typed like a text message on a piece of cardstock slipped inside. So speedy and focused was Jonah, Natalie quipped, "I think Jonah is secretly an alien from a crochet planet. It's unbelievable."
Jen and the moms of the fellow contestants watched anxiously backstage as their kids, who still text and email each other, worked furiously before presenting their finished creations one by one.
Praised by the judging panel, Jonah won the first round — "I was so proud of it," he says — and moved on to the two-hour challenge with Annabelle, who made a working mini bow-and-arrow themed invite.
Assigned a wall hanging for the final challenge, Annabelle created a 3D horse head, while Jonah made a mandala, inspired by the one Jen brought home from Ethiopia when the family adopted Jonah from a local village as an infant.
Hung from a birch branch, Jonah's mandala featured long hanging tassels and crocheted feathers, texturized with a comb for a realistic effect.
"I don't know how he did it in that amount of time," marvels Jen.
Jonah, composed, stoic and quietly polite by nature, was, while thrilled to win, not overly exuberant during the first take, offering a sincere thanks but not jumping up and down as most kids are wont to do.
"They actually had to refilm his reaction," Jen laughs, Jonah showing more enthusiasm the next time with a bit of prodding.
Sadly, the mandala is property of HBO Max, so the family is unable to display it in their home, though the "Craftrophia" was shipped to them.
Post-show, the family is relieved to no longer have to keep Jonah's prize-winning stint a secret, and Jonah is continuing to crochet away.
Having donated many of his items and fundraising efforts toward building an eponymous library and science lab in Ethiopia, Jonah is planning to keep the $5,000. However, ever practical, he opted to put it in a college fund rather than splurge.
The Larsons, whose plans to tour the new facilities in Jonah's birth village next month were halted due to the coronavirus, hope to go next fall instead. Funding the trip in part is a donation from Melissa McCarthy, who hosts "Little Big Shots."
Meanwhile, the crochet community is quickly spreading the word about Jonah's turn on "Craftopia," flooding social media with clips and congrats.
"People are really enjoying it," Jen says. "Jonah is getting the word out that crochet is cool again."
Jonah's second book, "Giving Back Crochet" and featuring patterns for scarves, blankets and slippers, will be released June 26 from Annie's Crochet and is available for preorder at https://jonahhands.com/
