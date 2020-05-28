Crochet kid Jonah Larson makes prize-winning appearance on HBO Max show 'Craftopia'

Jonah's mom, Jen Larson, had some initial hesitation about Jonah doing "Craftopia," despite his popular appearances on other TV shows like "Little Big Shots."

Used to working solely with yarn and hook, she wasn't sure he would be comfortable with the challenges. But, the set described by the casting caller as "the best Michael's in the world — like a dream land," it seemed a worthwhile opportunity.

It ended up being one of the most, if not the most, fun experiences Jonah says he has had on the small screen.

Competing against young crafters Annabelle and Natalie, Jonah participated in two rounds of craft-offs, judged by sculptor and woodworker James Worsham, miniatures master Latoya "Toya" Moore-Broyles and guest London Kaye, herself a crocheter and street artist.

Each episode of "Craftopia," which features youth age 9 to 15, crowns a winner.

Jonah was pumped from the moment he walked on set, entering through a massive paint can with bright lights shining before busting out a dance move. Colorful and stocked with every paint, glitter and glue you can think of, each contestant was given a shopping cart to gather their materials for each challenge.