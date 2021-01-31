Crochet kid Jonah Larson takes home $10,000 scholarship in Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition

La Crosse’s crochet sensation Jonah Larson has added another success to his ever-growing list of feats, taking home the top prize in the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Young Entrepreneur Competition.

On Thursday, Jonah, 13, who found global fame in the world of crafting after his La Crosse Tribune profile in 2018, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship in the Shark Tank style event, held at Majic Productions Studio Waukesha.

Jonah was the youngest of the three finalists, which included Carter VanHaren, 17, of Brookfield, Madison Russell, 17, of Shullsburg, and Tessa Gehri, 17, of Wonewoc, each selected based on criteria including charisma and hustle, business success, growth potential, social involvement, strategic direction, personal integrity and leadership.

Each contestant presented their business to a judge panel, consisting of Craig Culver, co-founder, board chairman and brand ambassador for Culver’s; Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs; Craig Karmazin, founder and CEO of Good Karma Brands; and Denise Thomas, president and owner of the Effective Communication Coach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}