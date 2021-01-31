Crochet kid Jonah Larson takes home $10,000 scholarship in Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition

La Crosse’s crochet sensation Jonah Larson has added another success to his ever-growing list of feats, taking home the top prize in the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Young Entrepreneur Competition.
On Thursday, Jonah, 13, who found global fame in the world of crafting after his La Crosse Tribune profile in 2018, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship in the Shark Tank style event, held at Majic Productions Studio Waukesha.
Jonah was the youngest of the three finalists, which included Carter VanHaren, 17, of Brookfield, Madison Russell, 17, of Shullsburg, and Tessa Gehri, 17, of Wonewoc, each selected based on criteria including charisma and hustle, business success, growth potential, social involvement, strategic direction, personal integrity and leadership.
Each contestant presented their business to a judge panel, consisting of Craig Culver, co-founder, board chairman and brand ambassador for Culver’s; Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs; Craig Karmazin, founder and CEO of Good Karma Brands; and Denise Thomas, president and owner of the Effective Communication Coach.
The judges asked questions, made critiques and offered feedback before awarding Jonah — founder of the Jonah’s Hands empire of crochet pieces, books, a fashion line, logo merchandise and craft partnerships — the $10,000 grand prize, in addition to the $500 Russ Darrow Automotive Group Viewer’s Choice Award, as chosen by the virtual audience.
Jonah’s talent, poise, politeness and thoughtful manner have led to appearances on numerous TV shows and in magazines, including his role as a regular correspondent on the Drew Barrymore Show.
The talented teen boasts over 109,000 YouTube subscribers, 277,000 Instagram followers and 135,000 Facebook followers, and is a young philanthropist, having raised funds to build a science center and library in his birth country of Ethiopia through his ongoing partnership with nonprofit Roots Ethiopia.
Judge Thomas deemed Jonah’s story “incredible” and commended his 237% business growth.
VanHaren, Russell and Gehri each earned a $1,500 scholarship.
“All four of our young entrepreneurs represented themselves, their businesses, and the entrepreneurial spirit with flying colors,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement. “Junior Achievement was proud to give these inspiring business owners a platform to share their stories and to remind the public that the next generation of American entrepreneurs is already innovating the next big thing. We’re expecting great things from all four of them.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.