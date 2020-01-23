Crochet kid Jonah Larson to release second book in July

Last July, tween crochet phenom Jonah Larson released his highly anticipated first book, a combination biography and ode to fiber art.

This July, the La Crosse middle schooler will release his second tome. The treasure trove of patterns, primed to hook seasoned and novice crocheters alike, will make Jonah a two-time author by age 12.

"Giving Back Crochet," being published by Indiana-based Annie's, which also prints several crafting magazines, will feature designs and instructions for hats, scarves, slippers and afghans.

The projects will be simple to make, according to the publisher, and the finished products "would make wonderful gifts to donate to hospitals, schools, nursing homes, warming shelters or churches."

Jonah, who has achieved worldwide fame since the La Crosse Tribune profiled him in January 2019, has garnered hundreds of thousands of social media followers, been featured in high-profile periodicals such as Oprah magazine, USA Today and The New York Times and appeared on TV news and talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS News.

In February 2019, Jonah secured a publishing deal with KWIL, co-authoring “Hello, Crochet Friends! Making Art, Being Mindful, Giving Back: Do What Makes You Happy.”